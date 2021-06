Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman on Wednesday, the last leg of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Blinken arrived in Amman after stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo.

