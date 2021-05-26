Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How George Washington Really Felt About The Boston Tea Party

By Chris Littlechild
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to History, some 342 chests of the East India Trading Company's finest tea were destroyed during the Boston Tea Party of December 16, 1773. That day, the people took a stand against British rule of the colonies (which were subject to heavy taxes on certain goods without a voice in parliament regarding said taxes).

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#British Museum#British History#The Boston Massacre#Time#Occasion#Harlem Heights#London#American Tempest#Staunch Patriots#Mount Vernon#Serving Paraphernalia#England#Fine Tea Making#Parliament#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryNew Jersey Globe

Veteran: George Washington Goethals

One New Jersey war veteran whose legacy remains intact after more than a century was Major Genera George Washington Goethals, the namesake of the Goethals Bridge. Goethals was an 1880 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was the chief engineer of the First Amy Corps of Engineers in the Spanish American War. He was the chief engineer of the Panama Canal project.
PoliticsNPR

Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial, Reckons With Its History Of Slavery

The Robert E. Lee Memorial at Arlington House in Virginia reopened this week after a $12.5 milion renovation. The National Park Service restored peeling paint and broken windows. They also included the story of the enslaved people who built the house. All this comes as many Americans are questioning whether Confederate figures should be memorialized at all. NPR's Catherine Whelan reports.
Festivaltennesseestar.com

Commentary: Honoring America’s Heroes on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we commemorate and honor our fellow Americans who gave their lives in service to our country. Throughout America’s history, our military men and women have bravely defended our God-given freedoms against the evils of religious persecution, slavery, foreign enemies, and radical terrorism. The first defenders of American...
Festivalsouthplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: On Flag Day, fly it high

This Monday, June 14, is Flag Day. We encourage everyone to fly their American flag high, not just on this day but every day. The American flag has long been a symbol of pride for this country. It has flown over battles and wars fought by generations of soldiers. In the rubble of the Twin Towers following the 9/11 attacks, three firefighters raised Old Glory high and in the moment of anguish, the flag stood resolute and the nation came together as one. At that time there was a resurgence of respect for the flag, as it offered a comfort no other symbol could.
PoliticsDelaware Gazette

Mysterious history of the US flag

When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, the colonists didn’t yet unite under a single flag. Instead, they fought mainly under unit or regimental flags, according to Marc Leepson, author of the book “Flag: An American Biography.”. One flag of the time featured a picture of a coiled rattlesnake...
Books & Literaturetheundefeated.com

Clint Smith’s book reckons with the lies told about American history

At just 32, Clint Smith has already become a nationally recognized name through his poetry collection, Counting Descent, and his work as a staff writer at The Atlantic. He’s also a colleague who I befriended while we were studying at Davidson College. Over the years, Smith has considered the ways in which the legacies of slavery have influenced everything from the prison industrial complex to infrastructure bills.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston rally celebrates the legacy of George Floyd

Poetry and music honoring Black lives filled the entrance hall of the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square early Saturday afternoon as dozens gathered to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. In April, a jury found the officer, Derek Chauvin,...
Societyyourgv.com

FRANK RUFF: Imperfect is a part of all men and women

While perfect is what we should all work toward in everything we do, seldom do we reach that goal every time. There has been only one that has reached that goal and that was 2,000 years ago. Generally, when someone is a superstar in their pursuits, people tend to ignore...
Food & Drinksdowntownfrederick.org

Revolutionary Tea Party

The culmination of the “Etiquette Series” is a garden tea party to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Join us for tea and crumpets while we remember the Boston Tea Party, our nation’s rebellion and it’s formation after seven years of war. This event will be open to all.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Newt Gingrich: NH is right to end Critical Race Theory poisoning schools

IN 1978, I won my first election to Congress, replacing a pro-segregation Democrat. The first day in office, I co-sponsored a bill to make Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. I believed strongly in Rev. King’s vision because it echoed the vision of some of America’s greatest...
Politicsamerica.gov

New U.S. coins will honor heroic American women

The United States will celebrate the accomplishments of great American women on new coins, starting with writer Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride in 2022. The U.S. Mint will feature as many as five new women on U.S. quarter dollars each year through 2025. The Mint recently announced that Angelou and Ride will be the first women featured as part of its American Women Quarters Program.
Chicago, ILArtsJournal

Chicago’s City-wide Debate On Its Monuments

No other American city has opened up this sort of wide-ranging dialogue about how cities make monuments. Swept up in this inquiry are five statues of Abraham Lincoln, as well as monuments to George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, and the Italian Fascist Italo Balbo. – Bloomberg.
ImmigrationSt. Augustine Record

Today in History: June 9

Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year. On June 9, 1969: The Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren. On this date. In 1588: Construction began on the present-day...
U.S. PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

On Theodore Roosevelt statues

The desecration, destruction, or removal of statues depicting noted historical figures has become a growth industry in America. And sadly…. So far one Theodore Roosevelt hasn’t fared too badly. His equestrian statue in the American Museum of Natural History was declared verboten (June 2020), and with Mayor de Blasio’s approval. Another was knocked over and damaged by masked worthies in Portland, Oregon, a city used to vandalism.
Politicsrockspringsrecord.com

American flag has 244 years of history

Happy Birthday, Old Glory. 244 never looked so good. This year marks the 244th anniversary of the establishment of the official American flag, which was created by an act of the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. The admission of new states, and a surprisingly vague design pattern of the flag, have led to numerous changes since.
Minoritieslaconiadailysun.com

Roger Davis: Writer expressed his own version of history

After reading the letter titled “Study of modern-day systemic racism is long overdue,” I felt that I could not let it go unchallenged. The author starts out claiming that a previous letter to the editor writer had stunning misunderstandings of American history, then proceeds to express his own version of history. He claims the “Civil War” was fought to end slavery and that Gen. Robert E. Lee was a terrorist and a traitor. If the author would care to read about the causes of the war, he would see that it was primarily about money, as are most wars. The southern states were opposed to the overreaching centralized federal government (hence the name Confederate: con (anti) and federate (related to federal) and the excessive tariffs that used southern money to fund northern infrastructure, especially President Lincoln’s railroad buddies. Thirteen states in the south presented letters of secession to the U.S. government, formed their own union of states known as the Confederate States of America, wrote their own constitution and established their own government. Prior to this, there were three serious threats from states to secede, primarily New England states, over the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, the war of 1812, and a national embargo in 1807. The southern states and its citizens, including Gen. Lee, were not traitors or terrorists trying to overthrow the US government. If you want to talk about terrorists, I suggest reading up on the criminal war tactics of William Tecumseh Sherman et al. The southern states leaving the union was Lincoln’s reason for war, not slavery (read Lincoln’s 1st inaugural address, Lincoln’s letter to Horace Greeley, and Lincoln’s speech in the 4th Lincoln-Douglas debate of 9/18/1858). Jim Crow laws and segregation started in the northern states in the 1830’s. The largest race riot of the time was the New York City draft riots of July 13-16, 1863.
POTUSWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing. 2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
Politicsstanford.edu

Ronald Egan elected to the American Philosophical Society

RONALD EGAN, the Confucius Institute Professorship in Sinology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, has been elected to the American Philosophical Society (APS), the oldest learned society in the United States. “I was thrilled by the news of course, particularly because it is an academic honor that stems from...