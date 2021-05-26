MIT Spin-Off Emvolon Raises $1.5 Million

Canada’s oil and gas companies are looking to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The main vision is Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) which is an emissions reducing technology that is currently being used in Canada and around the world. It captures the carbon before, during and after combustion and then either safely stores it or makes it available for use in products such as concrete. Our plan includes a trunkline connected to a carbon sequestration hub that allows connection for other sectors to use for emissions reductions.