MIT Spin-Off Emvolon Raises $1.5 Million
Emvolon, a technology company launched out of MIT, announced recently it has raised $1.5 million in seed funding. Emvolon — a technology company launched out of MIT that is developing a platform for distributed chemical production from resources that otherwise would be wasted — announced recently that it raised a $1.5 million seed investment led by The Engine. The funding raised will be used for building out the Emvolon team and creating a dedicated laboratory space for development of Emvolon’s platform that converts the wasted natural gas at flare sites into usable chemicals like methanol for use in a broad array of industrial applications or as a fuel.pulse2.com