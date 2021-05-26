Cancel
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Impressed With Transfers, Likens Leadership of Team to 2019 Season

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 15 days ago

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has been on a recruiting tear over the last few months with numerous transfers taking their talents to Death Valley along with a strong recruiting class coming in. Orgeron joined 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge for his weekly appearance on Off The Bench where he discussed the impressions of these new faces finally getting to campus.

Adding Georgia transfer Major Burns to the roster this month, the Tigers are fully loaded to compete for another SEC title this fall. With the entire group reporting to Baton Rouge Saturday, Orgeron got his first glimpse of the talented squad him and his staff have put together.

“I was really impressed with the transfers, Mike Jones and Major Burns," Orgeron said. "Two great gets right there. Major Burns is from Baton Rouge, I’m so glad we could get him back home. His momma and him are happy. I think he’s going to be a great addition to our football team.”

Burns, a transfer from Georgia, looks to provide additional depth to the Tigers defense that is already showing flashes of what can be a dominant 2021 season. Burns provides a valuable all-around-skill set for the deep secondary, and gives the defense tremendous versatility. Listed at 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, Burns gives the Tigers great length at an already loaded position.

One of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, Mike Jones Jr., has already opened the eyes of the entire Tiger staff with his ability to lead by example. The former Clemson linebacker brings physical traits that fit today’s style of college football. A hybrid linebacker that can play the “rover” position in a 4-2-5 defense, Jones Jr. will provide help in coverage, an area the Tigers struggled in a year ago.

With the freshmen reporting to campus Saturday, Coach Orgeron got his first taste of the impact these players will have on this Tigers squad with Orgeron saying, “It was great. We had guys there on Saturday, meeting everybody, came in on time and even early. Fired up and just a great group we have here.”

As COVID-19 played a pivotal role in the struggles of recruiting, Saturday was the first time Orgeron got to meet many of his new players face to face.

“Saturday was the first time I got to see Mike Jones in person, first time I got to see a lot of those guys in person,” Orgeron said. “For the most part, it was the first time meeting them and their parents.”

With camp beginning Monday, Orgeron had the chance to see first-hand who has been putting in individual work and where the team stands from a leadership perspective.

“This reminds me of the championship year that we had as far as leadership,” said Orgeron. “The guys attitude, they’ve had great attitudes. No griping, everybody’s early, ready to work, bright eyed, bushy tailed. I feel confident about this football team.”

The Tigers depth will play a key role in the success this team has come SEC play. With the addition of multiple transfers and high-profile freshmen hitting campus, the Tigers are in premier positon to bounce back after a shaky 2020 season.

The energy of this locker room and revamped coaching staff is already showing flashes of championship pedigree as the Tigers will look to turn the heads of all the doubters and show what LSU football is all about.

