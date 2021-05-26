Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool weigh up move for Leicester's FA Cup hero Youri Tielemans

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are weighing up a move for Leicester City's FA Cup hero Youri Tielemans. Het Nieuwsblad says Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Tielemans. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League since moving to the King Power Stadium two years ago. And the report claims Liverpool could be...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#League Cup#Leicester City#The Premier League#Anfield#Hero Youri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Youri Tielemans rocket wins Foxes first FA Cup

Leicester City won their first ever FA Cup on Saturday evening, beating Chelsea 1-0 in a historic affair at Wembley Stadium. Both sides had decent early chances, with Jamie Vardy seeing a close-range shot blocked by Reece James, and Mason Mount hitting a deflected strike just wide of Kasper Schmeichel's post. Cesar Azpilicueta then had the whole goal to aim at with a far-post header, but Timo Werner prematurely nicked the ball off his head and let the Foxes off the hook.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Find you a goalkeeper like Alisson Becker who can do it all

Alisson Becker secured three points for Liverpool at the Hawthorns where they beat West Brom and has helped in closing the gap between them and Chelsea to one point. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool needed everything on Sunday to collect three points. Certain periods during the 90 minutes of football, it appeared once again as if Sam Allardyce was about to have a say in the Reds’ campaign.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Thiago continues to improve for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara continues to improve for Liverpool despite enduring a difficult first season on English shores. The 30-year-old midfielder signed from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer, arriving at Anfield after picking up seven consecutive league titles during his time in Germany. However, coronavirus and a serious knee injury hampered...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Jurgen Klopp: Champions League spot would be absolutely massive for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”. The Reds boss knows how his comments about last term’s Premier League champions’ current campaign will be greeted in some quarters, but is unwavering in his assertion securing a top-four spot would be “absolutely massive”.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel skips future question over dropped Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has refused to address Tammy Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future while the Blues’ season comes to the crunch. Abraham was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel’s January arrival. West Ham head a sizeable queue of Premier League suitors eyeing a possible summer move for the England striker, but Tuchel has insisted now is not the time for any distractions. Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday night in a Stamford Bridge battle where the Blues need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 36

Two matches remain for each Premier League club this season, and the UEFA Champions League places are yet to be locked in. That's the primary focus of the league at the minute and that was prevalent in Matchweek 36. It even trickled over into another tournament as the FA Cup...