Don't Give Up

POZ
POZ
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I became HIV positive in 1982, from a blood transfusion. I’ve been in and out of jail and went to prison two times. I did crack cocaine for 25 years and was homeless for 20 years. I’ve been in recovery for more than 20 years. What adjectives best describe you?

POZ

POZ

