Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Happy 25th Birthday to LA's Pacific Park

By Robert Niles
Theme Park Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles area's Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. The free-entry amusement park opened May 26, 1996... and then reopened April 2 after a 13-month pandemic closure, just in time to celebrate its birthday. Home to the solar-powered Pacific Wheel and the...

www.themeparkinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Park#Amusement Park#Santa Monica Pier#Carnival Rides#Berry Farm#Ferris#Theme Park News#Pacific Ocean#Happy#Pacific Wheel#Studio Tour#Santa Monica Coastline#Home#Amusement Rides#Productions#Combo Tickets#Roller Coaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

LA Travel Companies Are Bouncing Back

Last summer, Adam Duford, owner of Santa Monica based-Surf City Tours, struggled to book just a few passengers for his driving tours of Los Angeles. Now his open-air van is cruising the Hollywood sights and Malibu beaches with about 13 people on board, twice a day. It’s a far cry...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Santa Monica, CAdigs.net

458 19th Street, Santa Monica is a Modern Marvel

Among this collection of exquisite real estate, it’s the homes tucked between San Vicente, the bucolic passageway to the rest of Los Angeles, and Montana Avenue, its bustling boulevard of exclusive boutiques, sumptuous restaurants, and well-stocked markets, that are most desirable. Light Fills 458 19th Street a Soaring Six-bedroom Home,...
Santa Monica, CAsantamonica.gov

Buy Local, Santa Monica: Broadway Baker’s love for the local community is the star of the show

Describe what your business does. What types of products/services do you offer?. At Broadway Baker, we love to bake! Based on family recipes, we create and bake (in small batches) using fresh, premium, local, and organic ingredients. Our open kitchen and retail storefront is open M-F 9a-5p and Saturday 9a-3p. Our online store, broadwaybaker.com, is open 24/7. We ship our beautiful and delicious gift boxes nationwide on Mondays and Tuesdays (further into the week if it’s local). We also have a PreOrder PrePay PickUp site: broadwaybaker-pickup.square.site – we offer pick-up and curbside service. We bake cookies, brownies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, granola, scones, mini loaves, and much more. Some of our customers’ favorites are: Grandma’s Mix-Up Bars, Lemon Raspberry Shortbread, Major Brownies, Thin + Crispy Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, Wheat Free Chocolate Pecan Macaroons, Salted Caramel Brownies (featured in O, The Oprah Magazine), and our decadent cakes and cupcakes. We offer vegan and wheat-free goods and 6” and 8” cakes (which require a 48-hour preorder).
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

City of Santa Monica to Celebrate Cultural Diversity, Explore Identity during AAPI Heritage Month

The City of Santa Monica will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with two virtual community events on May 19 and 20 celebrating the diverse cultures within the AAPI community, highlighting AAPI contributions and exploring the challenges faced by the community during the pandemic. The upcoming events follow the recognition of AAPI Heritage Month by the Santa Monica City Council at its May 11 meeting through a proclamation and video from City of Santa Monica staff who are part of the AAPI community and shared their experiences and dedication to a thriving Santa Monica.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Mirror

Ben & Jerry’s Closes Santa Monica Shop

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street. Ben & Jerry’s has closed their Main Street, Santa Monica location, the ice cream chain’s first West Coast shop. While signage for the store at the Edgemar shopping center still remains, the windows are boarded up marking the...
Santa Monica, CAkcrw.com

Competing for the spotlight: Stone fruit and berries are in season

At the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, correspondent Gillian Ferguson meets up with Chef Zarah Khan of Botanica in Silver Lake. Khan is using strawberries to make a berry and sumac jam, which she says takes a “lot of patience and a little bit of salt.” The jam is sold at the restaurant and through Zero Grocery. Next, Harry’s Berries are shipped globally. Lexi Holton brings down strawberries from Oxnard and explains the flavor profile of Gaviota, Seascape, and Mara De Bois varieties.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Mirror

Vice Media Co-Founder Sells Santa Monica Canyon Estate for Record Price

Shane Smith sells Channel Road estate for nearly $50 million. The co-founder of Vice Media has sold his Santa Monica Canyon estate for a record price. Vice Media co-founder and executive chairman Shane Smith recently sold his Pacific Palisades estate for $48.67 million. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, this breaks the previous Pacific Palisades estate sale record of $33.85 million.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Rainbow globes for WeHo’s East Side?

The globe lanterns strung over Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District may soon be coming to city’s East Side. City Council will decide Monday evening whether to have city staff start seeking proposals for the project, intended to highlight the eastern gateway into WeHo. The original street-lighting design was installed permanently on the West Side in 2019.