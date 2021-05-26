Data Collaboration Workspace Company Atlan Secures $16 Million

A tension between developers and security is often talked about and making the two sides work together might sound fanciful. But “shifting left” can make a real difference, moving security from the end of the software development lifecycle to an earlier point in the process. By employing security tools as part of the development pipeline, developers can end their nightmare of trying to sort out cybersecurity flaws at the end of a development process. This trick not only frees up time for the developers but drives efficiency across the entire organization.