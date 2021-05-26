Cancel
Data Collaboration Workspace Company Atlan Secures $16 Million

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAtlan recently announced that it has raised $16 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners. These are the details. Atlan recently announced that it has raised $16 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners. And a number of high-profile angel investors also participated in the round, including Bob Muglia, former CEO of Snowflake, Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch, and Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp. And existing investors Sequoia Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round. As a part of the funding, Insight Managing Director Teddie Wardi will join Atlan’s board of directors.

