The Fund for Women and Girls Hosts 16th Annual Making a Difference Luncheon Celebrating 25 Years of Impact
WEST CHESTER, PA (May 24, 2021) – The Fund for Women and Girls marked 25 years of serving local women and girls at the 16th Annual Making a Difference Luncheon on May 7th at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern. A hybrid event welcoming over 150 in-person and virtual attendees, The Fund’s annual Luncheon recognized the power of 25 years of impact, honored the philanthropy and contributions of Mary Lou Sterge, highlighted the wisdom of keynote speaker Uva Coles, and leaned into a bold future for women and girls. Watch a tribute to the 25th Anniversary here.philanthropynetwork.org