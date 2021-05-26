Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Chickpeas Every Day
Chickpeas, also commonly known as garbanzo beans, are a healthy member of the legume family. This protein-dense little pea is popular these days as a plant-based protein alternative in many vegan and vegetarian dishes, but it is hardly a modern health food. In fact, the chickpea is one of the earliest cultivated legumes in human history, with the first evidence of it appearing as far back as 7,500 years ago, according to Tori Avey.www.mashed.com