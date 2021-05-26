Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Chickpeas Every Day

Are you getting enough calcium? Unless you’re actively trying, you very well might not be. And your daily proper dose might be more than you think: For instance, adults ages 19 to 50 should aim for 1,000 mg per day. And as you get older, that number will increase by an extra 200 mg. Calcium is an essential mineral that is necessary for your muscles, heart and nerves to function properly. It’s also important for getting your blood to clot. And not having enough can lead to osteoporosis and low bone mass, conditions that affect an estimated 57 million of Americans. Sure, you can get calcium from a daily multivitamin but there are also many great food sources as well.