The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

By Karen Miller
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $294,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 573,606 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 573,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of The TJX Companies worth $103,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Brink’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Brink’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,579 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,301,111 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $43,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,360 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $47,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.73. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Weil Company Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Rosana Kapeller-Libermann Sells 1,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.