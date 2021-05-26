Houston man sentenced to 60 years for 'horrific' domestic violence murder

A Houston man who stabbed his intimate partner to death in front of her children then slit his own throat has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Xavier Alejandro Martinez, 28, was convicted of murder in the death three years ago of Josselin Yamileth in their Park Place apartment in southeast Houston. He was sentenced on Monday, almost three years to the day of her death on May 23, 2018, after a six-day trial.