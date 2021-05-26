Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston man sentenced to 60 years for 'horrific' domestic violence murder

By Hannah Dellinger
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Houston man who stabbed his intimate partner to death in front of her children then slit his own throat has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Xavier Alejandro Martinez, 28, was convicted of murder in the death three years ago of Josselin Yamileth in their Park Place apartment in southeast Houston. He was sentenced on Monday, almost three years to the day of her death on May 23, 2018, after a six-day trial.

www.houstonchronicle.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Domestic Violence#Murder#Houston Police#Southeast Houston#Crime#Police Violence#County Police#Intimate Partner Violence#Man#Homicide#Prison#Parole#Galveston Road#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said. According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

UPDATE: Suspect sought in series of grocery store robberies

Both the Fort Bend County and Harris County sheriff’s offices are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a series of robberies in both counties. The young man enters stores, walks up to the service counter, and passes over a note to employees demanding money, law enforcement officials say.
Houston, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Traffic Stop Results In Houston Man Arrest

On Tuesday, May 11 around 2 a.m. Deputy Seth Nagel stopped a Ford pick-up for an expired registration on Hwy. 71 near Kirtley Road. The report said an odor of marijuana was present and after a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax and several firearms. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of…
Baytown, TXdefendernetwork.com

Pamela Turner supporters seek firing of indicted Baytown officer Juan Delacruz

More than 100 people rallied in Baytown Thursday to call on the city’s police department to fire Juan Delacruz, the officer accused of killing Pamela Turner two years ago. Turner, a black woman, was shot and killed on May 13, 2019, during what her family’s attorney said was a mental health crisis outside the Brixton Apartments in Baytown, where she lived. She was shot five times by Delacruz, who was off duty working as apartment security, according to court documents.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

One dead in possible road rage shooting, crash on Gulf Freeway

One person with a gunshot injury has died after a southeast Houston crash which possibly involved road rage, police said. The crash has also caused a complete closure of Interstate 45 northbound’s main lanes after Griggs Road. The incident involving four vehicles concluded in the area, with two cars left...
Pearland, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Family and friends hold emotional tributes for mom found dead

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A prayer and vigil ceremony was held in honor of Houston mother of three, Erica Hernandez, who was missing for 22 days before she was found. Family, friends, and supporters gathered around the pond in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch Neighborhood where Hernandez was found in her submerged vehicle on Tuesday, just two days after Mother’s Day.
Harris County, TXspringhappenings.com

Search Underway for Missing Elderly Male with Dementia

Harris County, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 79-year-old male with dementia, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office. Officials say that an elderly male identified as 79-year-old, Lee Gee, was last seen at his home in the 8400 block of Vistadale Court around 9:00 AM.