Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.