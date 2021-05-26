Cancel
Competitive Intelligence Company Apptopia Raises $20 Million

Cover picture for the articleApptopia — a leader in real-time competitive intelligence — announced recently that it closed $20 million in funding. These are the details. Apptopia — a leader in real-time competitive intelligence — announced recently that it closed $20 million in funding led by ABS Capital Partners with participation from existing investors including Blossom Street Ventures. And the company has been profitable for the past year while growing revenue 50% year-over-year for the past three years in a row.

