President of HCHC School of Theology George Cantonis Resigns

We live in unprecedented times. There are over 3 million dead worldwide from novel coronavirus, and over a half a million of those in the United States alone. We read daily in the newspapers of new hotspots in India, Brazil and within the US. Merging with this wave of death has been a wave of gun violence that has affected communities of color in a disproportionate manner. The shooting or otherwise violent confrontation of law enforcement officers with African American and Latinx peoples over what are often minor infractions—a broken taillight, a speeding ticket, a shoplifting accusation—or over spurious accusations with no basis has left too many mothers, fathers, siblings, and extended families mourning and raging over the injustices leveled. More recently, following the irresponsible and heated rhetoric of politicians, Asian Americans too have been the victims of violence and unjust rage, unfairly scapegoated by a population unwilling to admit to its historical anti-Asian hate and racist diatribes. It is no wonder that between March of 2020 and March of 2021, the CDC reported more than a half million “excess deaths” in the United States. The country is awash in death.