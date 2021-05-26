Cancel
President of HCHC School of Theology George Cantonis Resigns

By Theodore Kalmoukos
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – George Cantonis, President of the Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, submitted his resignation on Tuesday May 25 to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Board of Trustees. The National Herald has learned that among the reasons that led Cantonis to resign after almost 19 months of service as the School’s president were some actions and decisions made by Archbishop Elpidophoros regarding the governance of the School without adhering to due process or even notifying the Trustees.

