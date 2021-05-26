The Household Use For Tang You'd Never Expect
If you've never tasted Tang – and if you're wondering what Tang even is – its heyday harkens back to America's "Space Race" in the '60s when manned travels to the moon and beyond were of great significance. At the time, countless kids grew up dreaming of becoming astronauts. But, instead of loading up on STEM classes, kids in that era prepared for the rigors of space travel by downing this neon-colored drink, marketed as being preferred by NASA astronauts like John Glenn who chose Tang for a menu item when showcasing in-orbit eating experiments to the public (per NASA's website).www.mashed.com