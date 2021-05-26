Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $79,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.