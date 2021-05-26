Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,209 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.