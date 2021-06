CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) addressed two Special Circumstance Reviews as part of its June 9, 2021, meeting in Charleston. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Support and Accountability initiated a review of Lincoln County Schools in March 2020. This resulted in several instructional findings and recommendations. In November 2020, the Board declared a State of Emergency in the county which it extended for an additional six months at the June meeting. The extension will allow the office to continue to deliver supports from appointed designees, to review issues of board-member effectiveness, and to continue monitoring compliance with priorates outlined in WVBE Policy 2322.