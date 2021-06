According to an updated Nixle alert, Crabtree has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. According to an SAPD Nixle alert, William T Crabtree Sr., 68, without his phone or belongings in his 1998 Ford F-150, with green with white doors and license plate number 6SLLL. The glass of the side rear door is broken and covered in clear tape.