JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
