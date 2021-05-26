JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,446.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 209,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 201,396 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $576,000.