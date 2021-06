Fielding a broad lineup of SUVs is critical to an automaker's success in today's market. So much so, in fact, many companies offer entires that blur the line between segments. Witness Toyota, which is introducing the new 2022 Corolla Cross small SUV to bridge the gap between the subcompact C-HR and the compact RAV4. Unlike the funky, front-drive C-HR, though, the more conventional Corolla Cross has one major mechanical advantage: the availability of all-wheel drive.