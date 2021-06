HIGH POINT – Longtime case goods importer A Plus International is highlighting new categories as it moves to a new showroom for June High Point Market. The new showroom, Centers of High Point|Russell 111, gives API the space it needs for its new and existing goods. A furniture importer since 1983, API is moving beyond bedroom and dining case goods to add motion upholstery and living room consoles. According to the company, this new lineup has met with “tremendous success.”