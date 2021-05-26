Cancel
3 Health Systems Join Project to Create Continuous mHealth COVID-19 Monitor

By Eric Wicklund
mhealthintelligence.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntermountain Healthcare Utah, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago are joining phase II of the DeCODe (Detection of COVID-19 Decompensation) study, which aims to develop an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker. The first phase of the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and the National Cancer Institute, was launched in 2020 by physIQ and the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System.

Des Plaines, ILJournal & Topics

Des Plaines Site To Distribute John & Johnson Vaccine Starting Tuesday, May 18

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Cook County Health will resume distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its Des Plaines mass vaccination site, 1155 East Oakton St. Visitors to the site will have a choice between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals age 12-17. Pfizer is available for individuals age 18+.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

12 and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on May 12 that they are now recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 through 15 years of age, meaning that now anyone aged 12 and older can get the shot. “CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used...
WGNtv.com

Pritzker, Chicago aligning mask guidance with CDC for fully vaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance. The news follows guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing...
1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...