3 Health Systems Join Project to Create Continuous mHealth COVID-19 Monitor

Intermountain Healthcare Utah, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago are joining phase II of the DeCODe (Detection of COVID-19 Decompensation) study, which aims to develop an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker. The first phase of the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and the National Cancer Institute, was launched in 2020 by physIQ and the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System.