How Cosmetic Dentistry Helps Us More Than Just Aesthetics

If you’re a fan of bubble baths…we’ve got some tips on how to get the most out of your soak! First, you have to make sure the temperature is just right and there are some things you should factor in. For examples, your age! As we age, we have less tolerance for hot water, which may result in dry. So, you’ll want to keep the temp less-than-scalding to protect your skin from irritation. Also, if you’re hoping a bath will help you sleep, experts say to keep the water around body temperature. The timing can make a difference too. According to research done by a bathtub company, most people agree that 20 minutes is the ideal length of time to spend in the water. But, it only takes 10 minutes to reap sleep-promoting benefits and doing so one to two hours before bed is good for our “temperature circadian rhythm.” Finally, consider your products! Adding a few drops of bath oil can make the experience mare relaxing. But, careful what you use. Lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus come with benefits while black pepper, clove, and peppermint can irritate the skin. Bath bombs are popular as well and they’re pretty straight forward. There’s even a lot of recipes out there for how to make your own!