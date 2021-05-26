Cancel
17 Seriously Statement-Making One-Piece Swimsuits

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Shutterstock

Sometimes people are a little closed-minded when it comes to one-piece swimsuits. All they can picture is a very simple style — no accents, no frills, no prints, no strappy details or plunging necklines. They remember the Speedo swimsuits we all wore when we were eight years old and think, “Nah.”

There are so many amazing, statement-making one-pieces out there though. They’ll have you looking at one-pieces from an entirely new perspective. Just check out these 17 powerful pieces we picked out and try to resist adding some to your shopping cart. (Don’t actually try to resist though — might as well grab a few for summer!)

1. This Tempt Me swimsuit is undoubtedly tempting Us with its ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and lace-up front!

2. This bandage-style Carprinass monokini wraps around the body beautifully and adds some amazing strappy details, plus a cool snake print!

3. You will be turning heads in this mega-flattering Lomitti one-piece!

4. If you like a simpler silhouette with a little more coverage but still want a really fun and unique print, then check out this Lively swimsuit!

5. This YAUASOPA metallic swimsuit is like liquid silver with some added glitter! We like to think Alex Mack would approve.

6. It doesn’t get much more statement-making than a swimsuit with an actual statement printed on it. This swimsuit reminds you to have some fun today!

7. This Something Navy swimsuit from Revolve has a beautiful floral print on a soft velvet fabric, and it adds cutouts and a ruffle trim that even forms fluttery cap sleeves. Obsessed.

8. Cow print is in, in, in right now, but this WDIRARA one-piece didn’t stop there. Can we talk about that chain detail?

9. This Sovoyontee monokini seriously stopped Us in our tracks! The strappy stomach cutout, the high-cut legs…this is a stunner!

10. This Farm Rio swimsuit from Anthropologie is like a vibrant, colorful, Brazilian work of art!

11. This one-shoulder MAXIMGR swimsuit looks like you could’ve grabbed it right off the runway with its dramatic ruffle neckline!

12. The contrasting leopard torso strap across this SHEKINI swimsuit is everything!

13. The plunging neckline. The lace trim. The subtle strappy details. This CUPSHE swimsuit is going to be collecting compliments non-stop!

14. More plunge? More plunge. This fierce SweatyRocks swimsuit is a show-stopper!

15. This tie-dye superdown swimsuit from Revolve is a bright and eye-catching beauty!

16. This Ekouaer swimsuit has a cutout in front and in back, plus a funky print in bold colors!

17. Mesh panels and a zipper on this KAKALOT swimsuit? We could never skip over something as cool as this!

