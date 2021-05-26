Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes people are a little closed-minded when it comes to one-piece swimsuits. All they can picture is a very simple style — no accents, no frills, no prints, no strappy details or plunging necklines. They remember the Speedo swimsuits we all wore when we were eight years old and think, “Nah.”

There are so many amazing, statement-making one-pieces out there though. They’ll have you looking at one-pieces from an entirely new perspective. Just check out these 17 powerful pieces we picked out and try to resist adding some to your shopping cart. (Don’t actually try to resist though — might as well grab a few for summer!)

17 Seriously Statement-Making One-Piece Swimsuits

1. This Tempt Me swimsuit is undoubtedly tempting Us with its ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and lace-up front!

2. This bandage-style Carprinass monokini wraps around the body beautifully and adds some amazing strappy details, plus a cool snake print!

3. You will be turning heads in this mega-flattering Lomitti one-piece!

4. If you like a simpler silhouette with a little more coverage but still want a really fun and unique print, then check out this Lively swimsuit!

5. This YAUASOPA metallic swimsuit is like liquid silver with some added glitter! We like to think Alex Mack would approve.

6. It doesn’t get much more statement-making than a swimsuit with an actual statement printed on it. This swimsuit reminds you to have some fun today!

7. This Something Navy swimsuit from Revolve has a beautiful floral print on a soft velvet fabric, and it adds cutouts and a ruffle trim that even forms fluttery cap sleeves. Obsessed.

8. Cow print is in, in, in right now, but this WDIRARA one-piece didn’t stop there. Can we talk about that chain detail?

9. This Sovoyontee monokini seriously stopped Us in our tracks! The strappy stomach cutout, the high-cut legs…this is a stunner!

10. This Farm Rio swimsuit from Anthropologie is like a vibrant, colorful, Brazilian work of art!

11. This one-shoulder MAXIMGR swimsuit looks like you could’ve grabbed it right off the runway with its dramatic ruffle neckline!

12. The contrasting leopard torso strap across this SHEKINI swimsuit is everything!

13. The plunging neckline. The lace trim. The subtle strappy details. This CUPSHE swimsuit is going to be collecting compliments non-stop!

14. More plunge? More plunge. This fierce SweatyRocks swimsuit is a show-stopper!

15. This tie-dye superdown swimsuit from Revolve is a bright and eye-catching beauty!

16. This Ekouaer swimsuit has a cutout in front and in back, plus a funky print in bold colors!

17. Mesh panels and a zipper on this KAKALOT swimsuit? We could never skip over something as cool as this!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!