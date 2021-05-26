Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Psychiatric report to be prepared on teenager accused of carrying gun in college

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdwUa_0aC3wofN00
Crawley College incident (PA Wire)

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a teenager who is accused of carrying a gun and a knife into a college sparking panic.

Sandijs Dreimanis is accused of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises in connection with the incident at Crawley College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjAaO_0aC3wofN00
Crawley College incident (PA Wire)

During a preliminary hearing at Lewes Crown Court, Fiona Clegg, representing the 18-year-old, requested a psychiatric report be prepared before the case proceeds.

She said: “The defence position is concern about his fitness to plea.”

Judge Christine Laing QC adjourned the case for a further hearing on July 8 and remanded Dreimanis in custody until then.

She told the defendant: “You will have another hearing in your case on the 8th July, you will be in court that day.

“There may be another hearing before then, that may be simply so you can meet a psychiatrist so that your counsel can advance the case on your behalf.

“Until then you will remain in custody.”

A large police response was scrambled to the West Sussex college during the incident on April 26 including dozens of armed officers.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accused Of Assault#Gun Violence#Police Violence#The Assault#Guns#Crawley College#Lewes Crown Court#Armed Officers#Plea#Preliminary Hearing#Panic#July#West Sussex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Man on parole accused of menacing woman with gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are looking for an unknown man out on parole in Ithaca, who’s accused of threatening a woman with a gun. Officers say the unnamed man escaped around 5:40 last evening in his vehicle. When he saw more officers arrive, police say the man got out of the vehicle and ran away. It’s believed he had a gun in his waistband. The alleged suspect ran through an apartment complex, then into a wooded area. Officers set up a perimeter to find him, but he hasn’t been seen since.
Violent CrimesBBC

Oldham death: Man stabbed to death was 'caring and loving'

A man who was stabbed to death by a group of men was "a caring and loving person" who was "thrilled" he was to become a father, his partner has said. Charlie Elms, 25, died in a disturbance at a property in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, at about 17:05 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Norristown, PAMercury

Norristown man accused of straw purchase of gun linked to slaying

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces charges he illegally transferred a gun to another borough man who then allegedly used the weapon to fatally shoot a third man in the borough. Sincere Burnett, 20, of the 600 block of West Lafayette Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Marc Alfarano...
Vermont StateTimes-Argus

Woman accused of shooting Vermont gun teacher sentenced

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting a firearms instructor during a lesson at his Westford home in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years with time served. Veronica Lewis will be eligible for release in 2027 under a plea deal with state and federal prosecutors, WCAX-TV reported.
Protestskisswtlz.com

Capitol rioters charged with carrying guns, Tasers, crowbars, axes

While driving to Washington, D.C., on January 6, Cleveland Meredith sent a text that said, “Hauling ass, 3.5 hours from target practice.”. The day after the Capitol siege, prosecutors said, Meredith was arrested in D.C. with an assault-style rifle equipped with a telescopic sight, a Glock firearm with several high capacity magazines and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition — including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds. He arrived too late to attend the rally, but the following day, authorities said he sent a text threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head.
Hadley, PAMeadville Tribune

TSA keeps Hadley man from carrying gun on plane

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Mercer County man from carrying a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds, including one in the chamber, onto his flight Thursday morning. When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Allegheny County Police Department was...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Gun Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A gun was reported stolen from a home on Linda Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun was taken from the home sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The gun is valued at $380. No arrest has been made.
Bowling Green, OHToledo Blade

Charge dismissed against man accused of waving gun on BGSU campus

BOWLING GREEN — A misdemeanor charge was dismissed Wednesday for a man accused of waving a gun in the air and causing a shelter-in-place warning at Bowling Green State University last month. Daniel P. Seymour, 39, of Bowling Green, was charged April 19 with inducing panic after an unidentified student...
Public Safetylincolnshireworld.com

COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Reece Howard, 28, of HMP Ranby, Retford. At Wainfleet, on November 20, damaged crockery and a cupboard door belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for six weeks as a concurrent term. £128 victim surcharge.
Violent Crimesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Pensioner charged with murdering wife following 1982 disappearance

A pensioner has been charged with the murder of his wife, whose remains were found in a septic tank after she disappeared in 1982. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Venables, 88, is accused of killing 48-year-old Brenda Venables, who was reported missing from the couple’s then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, almost 40 years ago.
Minnesota StateUS News and World Report

Young Adults Sue for Right to Carry Guns in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry a gun is unconstitutional. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Kristin Worth, Austin Dye and Axel Anderson filed the action on Monday. Three gun groups — the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition — joined them on the complaint.
Worldleighjournal.co.uk

Two held in murder probe following death of woman in Slough

Two man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Slough over the weekend. The body of the 49-year-old victim was discovered after officers were called to an address on Long Readings Lane at 7.30pm on Sunday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.