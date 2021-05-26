Cancel
Bowery Farming: $300 Million And $2.3 Billion Valuation

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBowery Farming announced it has raised $300 million in funding and the company is now valued at $2.3 billion. These are the details. Bowery Farming — the largest vertical farming company in the United States — announced it has secured $300 million in additional funding in a round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC with significant follow-on investment from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, Temasek, Groupe Artémis (Pinault-owned) as well as new participation from Amplo and Gaingels, a fund representing the LGBTQ community and allies. The additional individual investors in the round include plant-based eating advocates like Lewis Hamilton, Chris Paul, and Natalie Portman as well as world-renowned chef and hunger advocate José Andrés and singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake.

