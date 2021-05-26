Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Thompson Says Her ‘Cruella’ Underwear Was ‘Like a Torture Item’ — Watch

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBOCr_0aC3wiN100
Emma Thompson. Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Emma Thompson can confirm that beauty is pain.

The 62-year-old actress, who plays Baroness in Cruella, revealed that her character’s structured silhouette was the result of some rather uncomfortable undergarments.

Before slipping on one of the many gorgeous gowns for the film, Thompson, who plays the high-powered head a fashion house, had to wiggle herself into some “industrial” like underwear. And yes, it was just as unenjoyable as it sounds.

“I mean I don’t like underwear full stop. I mean, I stopped wearing it a long time ago. It’s not my scene. I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable,” the star laughed in a Tuesday, May 26, interview with Lorraine.

That in mind, the contraption of shapewear required for the film was comparable to a “torture item.”

“It [the underwear] was like the fourth bridge, you know … I was saying earlier, it’s like squeezing a tube of toothpaste in the middle. If you squeeze it hard enough then things will come up and go down and mark the shapes,” Thompson described, hand motions included.

She added: “It’s like you’re dealing with a plasticine person. I mean look, if you put Mr. Blobby into that corset he would look good.”

Industrial-strength underwear or not, there’s no denying that Thompson looks absolutely amazing in the movie. Her fabulous fashion was all thanks to renowned costume designer Jenny Beaven, who won the Best Costume Design Oscar in both 1987 for A Room With a View and in 2016 for Mad Max.

While Beaven created Baroness von Hellman’s wardrobe in the image of glamour with lots brown and gold, she obviously gave Emma Stone’s character, Cruella, a very different aesthetic.

From her military-inspired dress made from 400 meters of fabric (aka the “garbage truck dress”) to her all leather ensembles and punk rock vibe, Cruella’s wardrobe is nothing short of show-stopping.

And Stone, 32, admitted she thoroughly enjoyed getting into costume.

“Those [looks] are just so much fun, if Cruella is upstaging the Baroness – there’s multiple [outfits] … Those costumes and those makeup looks are just insane. ‘The future’ written across your face,” Stone stated as an example. “I mean everything was just built together and it was just phenomenal.”

Fashion was a key element of story telling, as the film shows a different side of Cruella de Vil. It follows an aspiring fashion designer named Estella, who eventually evolves into Cruella.

The film is being released on Disney+ and in theaters on Friday, May 28.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Torture#Mad Max#Cruella De Vil#Disney#Costume#Outfits#Gowns#Glamour#Glam Squad Confidential#Hollywood#Fabric#Shapewear#Toothpaste#Punk Rock Vibe#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MakeupPosted by
Glamour

We Found the Perfect Red Lipstick Emma Stone Wears in Cruella

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year and change spent peering at co-workers through sad Zoom filters and perfecting our skin care routines, makeup is back. Thank God. And what perfect timing for Cruella, a live-action film about the fur-obsessed Disney villain that's now in theaters.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
Beauty & FashionCharlotteObserver.com

‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney’s stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Emma Stone, and Emma Thompson Have a Charming Chat About Cruella

Two royals (Kate Middleton and Prince William) and two Emmas (Emma Stone and Emma Thompson) sat down recently to chat about fashion, tubing, and motorcycle safety. To thank the NHS for their hard work during the pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton arranged a special drive-in screening of Disney's Cruella days before the movie premiered in the U.K. And from their current tour of Scotland, they sat down (virtually) with the film's stars to chat a bit about it.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Emma Thompson

CHICAGO – Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com appears on The Eddie Volkman Show on WSSR-FM (Star 96.7 Joliet, Illinois) on May 28th, 2021, reviewing the new Walt Disney release “Cruella,” opening in theaters on May 28th, 2021. Boot This Reboot of ‘Men In Black International’. Submitted by PatrickMcD on June 13,...
Beauty & Fashionculturewhisper.com

Emma Stone stars in this surprisingly fabulous solo prequel, examining the origins of Cruella de Vil. Emma Thompson and Mark Strong also star

Punk is the opposite of corporate conformity, so it’s ironic that Disney (yes: Disney) uses the rebel movement for their latest live-action venture, Cruella. This undesired prequel to 101 Dalmatians examines the origins of the elegantly dressed villain Cruella de Vil, set in the London fashion scene of the 70s – just when punk was coming in. She navigates this new world and dismantles its snooty establishment values.
CelebritiesCollider

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Talk ‘Cruella,’ Crazy Outfits, and Whose Character Would Win in a Fist Fight

From director Craig Gillespie, the live-action flick Cruella explores the early days of one of cinema’s most notorious villains, from her rebellious school years as Estella (Emma Stone) to that of the punk rock-inspired fashionista Cruella. Her flair for fashion catches the eye of the terrifying Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who puts a series of events in motion in to preserve her own legendary fashion empire, which leads to surprising revelations and some wicked revenge.
Beauty & Fashionnerdreactor.com

Emma Stone on Playing Cruella and Her Fave Outfit

Emma Stone stars in Cruella, the live-action take on the infamous villain in 101 Dalmatians. Set in ’70s London, audiences will experience the origin story where Cruella will go up against a fashion icon, The Baroness, played by Emma Thompson. During the film’s press conference, Stone talks about how dark the film is.
Movieswflx.com

‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone just as dastardly in this origin story

Back in 1996, Disney successfully released a live-action reboot of its 1961 animated classic, “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” followed in 2002 by “102 Dalmatians,” both starring the wonderful Glenn Close as the deliciously evil, puppy-hating Cruella de Vil. The studio is now going back further in time to tell the origin story of one of Disney’s most memorable villains with “Cruella.” It’s a movie that finally explains her deep-seated issues with dalmatians (And boy, do they run deep).
MoviesBillboard

How to Watch 'Cruella' Online

Emma Stone has officially stepped into the black-and-white heels of one of Disney's favorite villains, Cruella de Vil, for Disney's new live-action Cruella film -- which serves as a prequel to the classic 101 Dalmations. How to Watch Cruella Online Free. While there is no way to stream Cruella online...
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Dame Emma Thompson wrote 'fan letter' to Prince William

Dame Emma Thompson wrote Prince William a "fan letter" after he presented her with her damehood. The 62-year-old actress was given her title in the 2018 Birthday Honours and she heaped praised on how "absolutely fantastic" the 38-year-old royal was at the investiture ceremony, even though he turned down her approach for a kiss.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

'To See Her Is To Take A Sudden Chill': The Emma Stone Scene That Gave Cruella's Director Goosebumps

The 101 Dalmatians villain will eponymously be tied to the catchy tune sung by Roger Radcliffe for the 1961 classic. During the song, one lyric used to describe the devious heiress and fashion icon is “to see her is to take a sudden chill.” That’s exactly what went down in the theater when I saw Cruella's third act. At the time, I hadn't heard the Disney song in ages, but it was a perfect descriptor. Emma Stone is so good as the character that she incited a physical reaction from me, so naturally one has to wonder what it must have been like on set.