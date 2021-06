There’s been happy outcome in the search for missing Olean man Cole Geise. According to Facebook posts and a story in the Bradford Era, Capt. Robert Blovsky said that by his own choice, Cole was staying in an abandoned house on Adams Street, which he had personally checked at the beginning of the search. Cole found some blankets and was sleeping there. He declined to give a reason that Cole left the family home without telling anyone citing familial issues, but nothing to do with criminal abuse.