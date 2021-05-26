Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Time Pilot ’84 is this week’s Arcade Archives games on Switch

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamster is continuing its string of Arcade Archives releases with another game on Switch this week. On May 27, Time Pilot ’84 will be available worldwide. Time Pilot ’84 was originally made by Konami. It’s a scrolling multidirectional shooter in which players fly over alien cityscapes and take down both ground and air enemies.

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Arcade Archives#Time Pilot#Air Time#Konami#Releases#Alien Cityscapes#Hamster Pr#This Week#Source#Pricing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
PizzaGamespot

Pizza Time Arcade

Sign In to follow. Follow Pizza Time Arcade, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Take A Look at This Rare '90s Footage of a Tokyo Video Game Arcade

Like McDonald’s Japan 50th anniversary retrospective clips and Nintendo’s lost ’90s NES video, there something about retro footage that captivates us. Able to whisk us away to another foreign world with sprinkles of familiar sensations, these clips act as entertaining time capsules. Discovered by Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett, the latest throwback clip is of a behind-the-scenes portion of a 1992 documentary about the Game Fantasy arcade in Nerima, Tokyo.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Arcade Archives, ACA NeoGeo titles on sale on the Switch eShop

Publisher Hamster is discounting several of the classic games in its Arcade Archives and ACA NeoGeo product lines on the Switch eShop. There are ten games on sale – five from each of the aforementioned system categories – and each game costs $3.99 instead of the usual $7.99. Unfortunately, a few classics from each line-up are missing from this sale, such as Arcade Archives Gradius, but there are still a few good options. The sale will last until June 2, so you’ve basically got a little bit longer than the weekend to decide if you want to take advantage of any savings. Here’s a full list of games you can grab at a discount right now:
Video Gamesgamespace.com

New Switch Games Dropping The First Week of June

A new month brings Nintendo new possibilities in terms of fresh games arriving on Switch. What kind of gamer will find their interest picked with the latest selection of titles dropping on the console this week? Check the list down below or proceed to the official site to find the full-length selection of projects arriving in the near future.
Video Gameskentlive.news

This week's game releases reviewed: King Of Seas, An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs, Capcom Arcade Stadium and Outbreak - Endless Nightmares

This week, Jamie Harris tries King Of Seas, An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs, Capcom Arcade Stadium and Outbreak: Endless Nightmares. Japanese gaming giant Capcom has a slew of classics dating back to the Eighties and given a recent surge in nostalgia gaming, now is the right time to re-release them. Beautifully restored for today’s consoles, players can get some 32 games, including big names such as Street Fighter II and Dynasty Wars. Most are fighting games or shooters, while others you probably will have never heard of. The base game is free with 1943 – The Battle Of Midway included, while the rest are sold in three different packs. The entire package is £32.99, making each game just over a £1 each. You can slow down titles, rewind and save progress. No multiplayer online seems like a missed opportunity, with only local co-op available, though each game does have online leaderboard rankings.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Lost arcade game preserved for the first time in the latest MAME release

Just as ‘Doom clone’ became an entire genre in the mid-90s, the world of 80s arcade games was dominated by Pac-Man-likes. Some were brazen knock-offs, but the broader idea of controlling a character getting chased through a maze defined about a zillion of the era’s quarter-munchers. But some of them never made it to market, and that includes Mrs. Dynamite, which has just been preserved for the first time in the latest MAME release.
Video GamesNintendo Life

There's A Surprise New LEGO Game Coming To Switch Next Month

Back in 2019, one of the launch games for Apple Arcade — the technology giant's subscription games service — was LEGO Builder's Journey, an extremely pretty little puzzle game that gives us Monument Valley-meets-LEGO vibes. It's the first game from LEGO's internally-developed game development studio, Light Brick, which is based in Denmark. They have not released any new games since... so what have they been making, we wonder?
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Sable’s Grimoire announced for Nintendo Switch, out next week

Gamuzumi have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Sable’s Grimoire, a visual novel featuring monster girls in a magic academy setting developed by Zetsubou Games. It will be released on June 10th in Europe and North America. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key features, and...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Hacha Mecha Fighter out on June 3rd worldwide

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release on Nintendo Switch is Hacha Mecha Fighter, a shooting game originally developed by NMK and released back in 1991 on Arcade. It will be released on June 3rd worldwide, and it will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $7.99 / 838 Yen. As usual, the Japanese version will offer an English language option.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Best Nintendo Switch Survival Games

Some people play games to relax and unwind; others play games where everything’s trying to kill you, and you have to prevent them from doing so with nothing but a crude hammer and a bunch of edible flowers. To each their own, of course, and if you’re one of the latter type of people, then have we got a list for you!
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Far Cry VR Arcade Game Gets Trailer, Launches Worldwide

The previously-announced Far Cry VR arcade game is launching at locations today, and we’ve got our first look. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a Zero Latency VR experience and launches at 33 of the company’s locations. The game is set ahead of the events of Far Cry 3 and features the same tropical island environment as well as the game’s iconic villian, Vas. Check out the trailer below.
Video Gameswhatnerd.com

The 13 Best Games on Apple Arcade

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. There aren’t many video gaming subscription services that offer the level of value that Apple Arcade does. There are so many games included for the affordably low price of $4.99 per month.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nier Replicant datamine uncovers Switch references in the game’s code

A Reddit datamine into the guts of the newly released, self-described remaster/remake hybrid Nier Replicant ver1.22474487139 uncovered references to “NX” settings within the game’s code, with “NX” of course being the development codename for the Switch. This doesn’t mean that the game is coming to Switch or was even ever planned for the Switch, but combine this with the fact that a Switch version of Nier Replicant briefly appeared on Amazon France last year, and things get a bit more suspicious.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Talking Point: Do You Want To See More Apple Arcade Games On Switch?

It has not escaped my notice that lately, a few games are coming to the Nintendo Switch that were previously Apple Arcade-only. Now, a fun fact (and also a disclaimer) about me is that I actually worked on an Apple Arcade title — I was the writer for Winding Worlds — but I know nothing about how the contracts work.
Video Gamesone37pm.com

The 20 Best Switch Party Games

As the likelihood of you being able to go over to your friends’ houses or have them over at yours increases in (what we hope are) the later stages of the pandemic, many will want to game in person after a year and a half of only being able to do it over the internet. I think I’ve landed everywhere possible in Verdansk.
Video GamesGematsu

Adventure game Bear’s Restaurant coming to Switch on June 17

Odencat will release adventure game Bear’s Restaurant for Switch via the Nintendo eShop on June 17 for 1,350 yen, the developer announced. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options. Bear’s Restuarant first launched for iOS via the App...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

The Rebirth of Arcade Games in the 21st Century

The nostalgia of gaming in the '90s is reminiscent of arcades reinventing the idea of entertainment and fun. Even with the innovative AR/VR games now joining the market, arcade games have not lost their popularity. Due to the increased demand, Mobile Arcade Games have also been launched to provide the...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch VR? Switch player’s Ring Fit mod turns game into a real workout

One Overwatch player has turned the game we all know and love into an intense, practically VR workout using the Nintendo Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure system. Over the years we’ve seen all kinds of things turned into Overwatch controllers. There was the YouTuber who played Sombra with a Power Glove, the boxing glove controller for Doomfist, and even someone who completely recreated the joysticks from D.Va’s mech.