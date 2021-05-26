Ancer, Smith, Homa latest golfers to commit to play in Travelers Championship

When the going gets U.S. Open tough, the cream rises. Going into last week, Jon Rahm was certainly crème de la crème in the betting market at just 10-1. After what seemed to be too costly of a double bogey on the 14th hole during the third round, a day later Rahm began his Sunday charge with sense of urgency. It’s been a ticking clock on when the Spaniard would break through for his first major title and he showed why he was such a heavy favorite. He birdied the opening and closing two holes to win by a stroke over the always reliable Louis Oosthuizen.