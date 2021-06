Audi Sport GmbH had an epic year in 2020, delivering more than 29,300 vehicles to customers – a new record for the high-performance carmaker. With more than 15 R and RS models currently available, it now boasts its largest product range ever. And with its RS e-tron GT2, Audi Sport has also succeeded in entering the all-electric world. In this interview, the company’s new Managing Director Sebastian Grams and Rolf Michl, Head of Sales and Marketing, explain the technological potential offered by electrification and what this means from a sales perspective.