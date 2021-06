The underlying case was horrific, even if it wasn’t really a qualified immunity decision as many misconstrued it. The kicker to QI isn’t the first prong, that there was a constitutional violation, but the second, that the violation was “clearly established.” After all, if there was no constitutional violation in the first place, then the cops did nothing wrong. Even if there was no QI, cops would still prevail. This seems to get lost in the sauce for many.