Games Workshop Rumor Engine: ‘Visions of Beasts’ – Skull Mask

belloflostsouls.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got another Visions of Beast Rumor Engine and this one looks a whole lot like a mask made of a skull. At this point, you probably know the drill. It’s Part 8 of this narrative-driven Visions of Beasts Rumor Engine “event” and the Lord-Ordinator Verrinus Longsight is back with another teaser image from the future. We’ve also got another letter to add to the mix (which we’re pretty sure was solved yesterday). Let’s check out the image then talk about the “rune” that showed up.

www.belloflostsouls.net
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Games Workshop Pre-Orders: ‘Pricing & Links’ – Kragnos Weekend

The End of Empires has arrived. Check out the new releases for Kragnos this pre-order weekend!. Strictly limited to 700 copies, this individually numbered special edition features a soft touch cover with a cloth spine, ribbon marker, and gilt-edged pages – a perfect complement to the rest of the Broken Realms saga books on your shelf.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Rumor: Sonic 2022 is Sonic Rangers, an open-world BOTW-inspired game

Yesterday, Sega teased the next Sonic Team game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which did not receive a title but did receive a 2022 release date. No gameplay details at all were revealed about it, so fans were left to shrug their shoulders and wait for new info. However, assorted details from both past and present are now coming together to indicate this new game in the series is called Sonic Rangers, and it might be an open-world game with elements borrowed from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW).
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Rumor: The next Sonic game may be open world and include 'ubisoft towers'

Sega's recent Sonic the Hedgehog livestream showcased various projects in the works, like a remaster of Sonic Colors called Sonic Colors: Ultimate that will be coming to PC as an Epic Store exclusive on September 7. The stream ended with a 30-second teaser of Sonic running through a forest as various digital effects flew off his feet, leaving a glowing trail that formed a circular pattern seen from above. It's a new game from Sonic Team coming to PC in 2022, and that's all we know about it for sure.
Video GamesICV2

GAMES WORKSHOP PREVIEWS 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: DOMINION'

Games Workshop previewed Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Dominion, a new two player starter box, which will be coming soon to preorder. Dominion comes with two full armies, each featuring multiple units and a Leader. This set features the Stormcast Eternals versus the Krulboyz Orruks, and it includes the full Core Book 3E with an exclusive cover. The game box also comes with warscrolls and extra reference material. The game box contains 21 Stormcast Eternals, 39 Kruleboyz Orruks, an exclusive Launch Edition Core Book 3E, a 24-page booklet, 14 Warscroll cards, and 2 Allegiance Abilities cards.
Video GamesGamespot

Unreal Engine 5 -- Devs On How The Engine Will Transform Next-Gen Games

Epic Games recently showcased Unreal Engine 5 and announced that the next-generation game development toolsuite is now available in early access ahead of its planned public release in early 2022. Epic showed off the capabilities of the new engine with a thoroughly impressive tech demo called Valley of the Ancient--and you can see more of that here.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

GOG's Warhammer Skulls sale includes a free game and 'goodie pack' for everyone

Today's the day of the big Warhammer Skulls showcase, which among other things has given us a look at the final Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC, and a new tactical RPG coming in 2022 that has a title so long it literally takes up three lines of text on our front page. GOG is getting in on the action too, with a Warhammer Skulls sale featuring discounts of up to 80% on an impressively extensive selection of Warhammer games, and a Warhammer Skulls Digital Goodie Pack that's free for everyone.
Video GamesPolygon

Watch the Warhammer Skulls showcase by Games Workshop live right here

Thursday’s Warhammer Skulls event will celebrate all the current video games set in the worlds of Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000. Kicking off at 1 p.m. EDT on Twitch, fans should expect updates for games currently live on consoles, mobile, and PC — plus details on new, unannounced games currently in development.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Little Big Workshop PC Game Download For Free

Imagine a magic mill looking right on your living area. A carefully planned masterpiece, in which meticulous employees throw together anything clients desire. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters, along with other terrific products, can be made from several distinct substances and sold for hard cash — money that you invest directly into your mill to get more machines, more employees, and grow your enterprise.
Video GamesIGN

Beasts of Maravilla Island Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Beasts of Maravilla gives a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for 3D adventure game, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. Take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island's magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Warhammer Skulls is about to give us a week’s worth of Warhammer gaming news

If you’re a fan of everything Warhammer, look sharp: The Skulls for the Skull Throne event returns with a punchier name, Warhammer Skulls, tomorrow (June 3). The week-long celebration of Warhammer kicks off with a stream that’s guaranteed to feature new announcements from the studios behind games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and Darktide, to name but a few.
Video Gamesgamedeals365.com

Warhammer Skulls Sale: Save big on Warhammer video games

Games Workshop is celebrating its annual Skulls Event with a sale on popular Warhammer video games. Games from the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 universe currently feature limited-time discounts on Xbox via the Microsoft Store and Steam via the Humble Store. Plus, you can get free new content on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, GeForce Now, and other retailers.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi Talks Art Style, New Modes, Co-Op

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection marks the long awaited return of the classic series. Notorious for its extreme level of difficulty, Ghosts ‘n Goblins games have been pushing player skills to the limit since the ’80s and Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection made no concessions in offering up a grueling challenge. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection reinvents the classic formula with an adventure for a new generation of players. We had the opportunity to chat with chief producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about this latest entry.
FIFAmxdwn.com

Hackers Steal Source Codes and Game Engine From Gaming Giant EA

According to a breaking news story first developed by Vice, hackers have stolen some valuable information from the major game publisher Electronic Arts. The company said the attackers allegedly claimed to have stolen source codes from games such as FIFA 21 and the source code from Frostbite, a propriety game engine used as a base for some of the most high-profile games on the market.
Video GamesICV2

GAMES WORKSHOP REVEALS NEW 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: REALMSCAPE' PRODUCTS

Games Workshop revealed Realmscape Objective Set and Realmscape: Ghurish Expanse, for use with Warhammer Age of Sigmar, which will be on preorder soon. Realmscape Objective Set contains terrain features of a Dawnbringer Crusade settlement. These pieces can be used to mark objective during a game or to add flavor pieces to the battlefield. This set comes with six scenery pieces.
Video Gamesgamerpress.net

Dead Space could return with a new game or a remaster, according to rumors

Two well-known insiders who have previewed a multitude of game announcements in the past have dropped the possibility of a return for the popular horror series Dead Space. Dead Space is one of the most acclaimed and remembered action and horror sagas of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation , but it has not shown signs of life since the launch of its third installment in 2013. Although fans have been calling for years for a return, now two well-known insiders have hinted that it could return in the form of a remastering and perhaps even a completely new game.
Video Gameshackaday.com

Adding A Laser Blaster To Classic Atari 2600 Games With Machine Vision

Remember the pistol controller for the original Atari 2600? No? Perhaps that’s because it never existed. But now that we’re living in the future, adding a pistol to the classic games of the 2600 is actually possible. Possible, but not exactly easy. [Nick Bild]’s approach to the problem is based...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Age of Sigmar: Kruleboyz Rules Teasers – Get Ready For Poison

Games Workshop has released some more info on the Kruleboyz. These new Orruks have some nasty tricks up their swamp-filled sleeves. We’re getting a bit more info on how the Orruk Warclans are going to work in the new edition today from GW. On top of that, we’re also getting a bit more info on specifics from one of their characters. That’s all well and good, but we wanted to focus specifically on their new allegiance ability and some of the other teasers.
Video GamesIGN

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is the definition of a game that needed more time in development. Saying that it “needs polish,” though, feels like an understatement: this turn-based tactics game is just lacking or buggy in so many areas that the places where it does stand out are overwhelmed by the lack of quality elsewhere. What promising fundamentals its simple but well-designed combat gives way to a weakly organized roguelite campaign, a frustrating grind for new stuff, bizarre inconsistencies, and a lack of diversity and balance among its units.