Games Workshop Rumor Engine: ‘Visions of Beasts’ – Skull Mask

Yesterday, Sega teased the next Sonic Team game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which did not receive a title but did receive a 2022 release date. No gameplay details at all were revealed about it, so fans were left to shrug their shoulders and wait for new info. However, assorted details from both past and present are now coming together to indicate this new game in the series is called Sonic Rangers, and it might be an open-world game with elements borrowed from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW).