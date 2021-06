Aaron Rodgers is not in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was never going to be in Green Bay this week. I thought that was pretty clear. The idea that “mandatory” minicamp was going to have any bearing on this stalemate between all-time great quarterback and iconic franchise was always laughable. Honestly, I am a bit flabbergasted that Rodgers’s attendance was somehow a thing. Like, that there were people who had paid any attention to this showdown at all who thought that maybe he was going interrupt his life to show up for some quasi-practices?