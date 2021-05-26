Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Do you believe in Magic?: Basketball legend to take part in Honey Hunters' debut

Gaston Gazette
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEarvin "Magic' Johnson connected with Gastonia native James Worthy numerous times on the basketball court, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer will visit his former teammate's hometown Thursday, this time on a fast break of a different kind. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and entertainment mogul will be in...

www.gastongazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Worthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#Magic Johnson Enterprises#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fox 46#Caromont Health Park#Velocity Companies#Sodexomagic#The Honey Hunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Jalen Rose Swings And Misses

After Jason Williams’ huge misstep the other day when he posted that Ime Udoka was the first coach of color that the Boston Celtics had hired (it was Bill Russell in the late ‘60s and several since then too), JWill said that his Twitter had been hacked. Maybe so, maybe...
College Sportsamicohoops.net

They do assessments for the basketball team

The return to head-to-head activities continues in college sports. On this occasion, the men’s basketball team representing UNAM visited the departments of the Sports Medicine Department of the General Administration of University Sports, to find out the conditions for its members’ return to face-to-face training. In this way, the functional...
Fayetteville, WVAndover Townsman

Passing of basketball legend Fletcher Arritt mourned

Basketball has lost an icon. Fletcher M. Arritt Jr., 79, the legendary coach of the Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy post-graduate men’s basketball team, died on Wednesday, June 16 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to his obituary supplied by Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. A Fayetteville native and...
MLBchatsports.com

Hunter Greene Makes AAA Debut

Good lord, could you imagine having to travel to Omaha by bus to play baseball? I’m assuming AAA doesn’t spring for a plane for that kind of travel. Whatever. The game last night was Hunter “John Deere” Greene’s debut in AAA and it was not what he probably wanted. He did give up four earned runs on four solo homers over four innings. That has been Greene’s Achilles heel all year. However, he also only allowed those four hits, walked only one batter, and struck out eight.
NBAPounding The Rock

500 teams taking part in basketball tournament in San Antonio

Spurs & All-American Sports Nationals welcomes more than 500 teams to compete in a tournament in San Antonio. The AT&T Center serves as host June 24-27 along with 15 area gyms throughout the city. Over 5,000 youth athletes will compete in over 1,000 basketball games for a chance to advance to each division’s championship games culminating at the AT&T Center.
College Sportssportswar.com

The tricky part is when you consider the basketball aspect

The basketball NCAA tournament tv rights is where the NCAA gets a large portion of its funding. So any football scenario without the NCAA would have to be football only. Otherwise the NCAA goes away completely and likely has to be replaced by something else. NCAA won't go away quietly...
NBAbluewaterhealthyliving.com

NBA Mavericks hire Jason Kidd as new coach: reports

Jason Kidd, who won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks as a player in 2011, has agreed to a deal to coach the club, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The Mavericks also hired long-time Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager, according to The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today and other media, citing unnamed sources.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: 4 Major NBA Teams Interested In JJ Redick

The 2020-21 season was a difficult one for veteran shooting guard JJ Redick. But despite struggling to earn minutes with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, Redick should still have a market this offseason. According to NBA analyst Evan Massey, at least four teams have been identified as “interested”...
NBAGolf Digest

Reggie Miller checks in with quite possibly the worst idea ever tweeted for the Nets in Game 6

Like many of you, I was in awe of Kevin Durant's epic 49-17-10, Rucker-Park-like performance on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. He went for 40-plus three times in the regular season and once in the Conference Quarterfinals series against the Boston Celtics, but none of those games were quite like Game 5 against Milwuakee. It was a vintage Durant-is-going-the-f-off night in a must-win game.
BasketballChronicle

Jayson Tatum joins Team USA for 2020 Summer Olympics

Former Duke men’s basketball standout Jayson Tatum has been selected to U.S. men’s basketball team for the upcoming Tokyo Games. The Boston Celtics’ forward averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the 2020-21 campaign in which his team fell to Brooklyn in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The two-time All-Star has cemented himself as one of the top young players and a superstar in the league, with a career mark of 19.4 points per game.
NBAPosted by
Primetimer

Marv Albert is retiring having established the sound of modern basketball

"Longevity isn’t everything, of course," says Ben Yagoda of Albert wrapping up his 58-year career. "But it’s notably a trait shared by Albert and the other play-by-play GOAT, Vin Scully, who called Brooklyn and then Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games for two-thirds of a century. Marv belongs in this exalted pairing because, for one thing, he is the sound of modern basketball, imitated by most announcers who came after him (notably Kevin Harlan of CBS and TNT) and by the guy who did the commentary for the video game NBA Jam. Albert’s technical chops (always on point, economical and precise, rarely makes a mistake, no nonsense but appreciative of drama and the moment) are complemented by his trademark calls ('Yesss—and it counts!'), his equally trademark New York semi-rasp, and his sense of humor, which is subtle and droll in a world where those qualities are rare. Albert projects an air of being amused, which is amusing, and his banter with such partners as Steve Kerr, and Mike 'The Czar of the Telestrator' Fratello, and Reggie Miller—with whom he’s been reunited for the East finals—has been toothsome."
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: 3 promising centers to target in 2021 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets might not have tons of interest in the NBA Draft over the next decade, as they surrendered control over most of their draft capital to the Houston Rockets in order to acquire James Harden, but they actually are in possession of four picks in this draft, including their own first-round pick.
NBAthegazette.com

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp is NBA-ready

CHICAGO — Joe Wieskamp probably made himself some money this week. The payoff could come July 29, the day of this year’s NBA Draft. Iowa’s Wieskamp left impressions at the NBA Draft Combine that can only be described as favorable. The Muscatine man was projected by many as a mid-...
NBASports Illustrated

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Saturday, June 26

A showdown slate for Saturday, June 26, begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. (Note: FPPM= Fantasy Points Per Minute, FPPG= Fantasy Points Per Game) Pricing and fantasy points are all based on DraftKings. Phoenix Suns @ LA Clippers. The Suns lead this series 2-1, taking the first two home games and...
NBAThe Ringer

P.J. Tucker Is the NBA Fashion GOAT

This week on Full Court Fits, The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down outfits from Serge Ibaka, Torrey Craig, and Paul George in Cop or Drop. Then he debuts a new segment called P.J.’s Playhouse in honor of the NBA fashion GOAT, P.J. Tucker. Finally, he reacts to the first-look images of Virgil Abloh’s Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 collab and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 3s.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Blazers hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. George Karl: Cannot express how happy I would be to see Chauncey Billups as the Head Coach of the Blazers. One of the great leaders I ever coached. Let’s see what magic he can make happen for Portland!