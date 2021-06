Dierks Bentley has a lot of hits and A LOT of fans, but recently only one fan mattered to Dierks and it was a pretty powerful moment for him and everyone in the room. A hometown fan who became a friend, Baylee Barradas, lost her fight with cancer. Dierks was able to play one final private show for her, and it led to a social media post about the impact it left on him. He said, “Up until a month ago, I thought that the free gigs led to the gigs where I got paid in beer, and then tips on lower Broadway, to the clubs and theaters…working my way up towards bigger crowds and the biggest shows at msg and Bridgestone arena and my hometown arena in phx,” he wrote. “Seeing now that I had it upside down…those big shows were all just preparation for my most important show, for an audience of one.”