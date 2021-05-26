Cancel
Vidor, TX

Man Finds Body In His Garden

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at approximately 06:25 AM the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a deceased person in the 100 Block of Sargent Street in Vidor. Caller advised that when he went to tend to his animals, he located a white male lying in his garden. Responding officers located the body and began a death investigation. There are no signs of trauma to the body. Justice of the Peace Rodney Price arrived and ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.

