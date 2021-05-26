Pro Football Focus ranks Joe Mixon among top 15 NFL running backs

Perhaps faster than expected, the bill is coming due on the Joe Mixon contract extension. Inked just days ahead of the 2020 season, Mixon needs to start making good on the contract. The deal, spanning four years and paying Mixon up to $48 million ($10 million guaranteed), has an out after the second year. In 2020, Mixon only rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns on 3.6 yards per touch. Granted, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the extent of the foot injury was never disclosed, adding further concern about Mixon’s future. In recent years, the analytics community has proven the massive risk in agreeing to a second contract with a running back. For Mixon, it’s a chance to prove that notion to be overblown.