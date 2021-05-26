Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont black bears: how to effectively manage conflict

mountaintimes.info
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears are exiting their winter dens, so it’s the perfect time for Protect Our Wildlife to share their new bear report, “Vermont Black Bears and How to Effectively Manage Conflict.” The report is the product of a five-month-long project launched by an Environmental Sciences student at the University of Vermont and was overseen by Protect Our Wildlife. Contributors to the report also include a Stowe, VT resident with a Ph.D. in microbiology and molecular genetics with post-doctoral research experience from Harvard Medical School, as well as an ecologist, and other experts with varied backgrounds.

mountaintimes.info
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Management#Wildlife Conservation#Environmental Management#Environmental Sciences#The University Of Vermont#Harvard Medical School#Pow Board#Antioch University#Vt Fish Wildlife#Vermont Black Bears#Uvm#Bear Conflicts#Bear Management#Conservation Biology#Bear Complaints#Lethal Methods#Hunting#Lethal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
suncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
US News and World Report

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Provides Deer Ages Based on Teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department's website. The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in...
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
WCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
WCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Posted by
VTDigger

Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont

“Where we live, our internet is reliable — reliably slow,” one new resident told leaders at a Southern Vermont Economy Summit aiming to recruit and retain more people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont StateUS News and World Report

Vermont Plans 1st Jury Trials Since Pandemic Hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont Statefb101.com

Vermont Producers Runamok Maple and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Team Up to Launch Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup for Retail Market

Two award-winning Vermont producers, Runamok Maple and WhistlePig, have joined forces to launch a pair of handcrafted barrel-aged products this spring: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. Beginning May 15, the maple syrup will be available for general distribution, as well as for purchase at runamokmaple.com and whistlepigwhiskey.com, while the bitters will be used exclusively by WhistlePig for promotional purposes.
Valley News

New data shows Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions declining — slowly

Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions declined by an estimated 5.6% from 2016 to 2019, according to new data released this week by the state, reversing several years of rising emissions. The trend is welcome news as the state presses forward on its carbon emissions reduction targets — which it’s legally mandated...
Vermont StateValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Vermont StateAP

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs.
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.