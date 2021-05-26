Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Jonas Valanciunas stands in the dunker’s spot without standing still

By Caitlin Cooper
SB Nation
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jonas Valanciunas isn’t leveraging his left shoulder in the post, rumbling down the lane, or launching the occasional three, the burly Lithuanian center can most normally be found lurking in the dunker’s spot, mopping up misses and manufacturing angles for dump-off passes. And yet, to refer to that area of the floor as his natural habitat is a bit of a misnomer. While the dunker’s spot is often his home base, it isn’t as if Memphis stashes him there for the sole purpose of maintaining spacing or tapping into his skills as a garbage collector.

www.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunker#Defensive Line#Team Player#Lithuanian#Nba Com#The Utah Jazz#Synergy#Bigs#Defensive Player#Catch And Shoot Jumpers#Guards#Home Base#Screams#Dump Off Passes#Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAnumberfire.com

Xavier Tillman starting for Memphis Friday in place of injured Jonas Valanciunas

Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Tillman has been coming off the bench as of late, but that's changing on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas is out with a back injury - the entire starting five is all sitting on the second night of the back-to-back set - and as such, Tillman will step into a starting ole.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks carry Grizzlies to comeback win

Last night was just the embodiment of sports. There were a rollercoaster of emotions from last night’s game: stress, agony, excitement, and ultimately relief. The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in familiar territory, facing a team depleted of core guys and filled with end-of-the-roster players instead (sans Buddy Hield). They kept them hanging around for far too long, fell behind a bit, and gave them too much confidence. However, the Grizzlies ripped off a 14-2 run to close the game and seal the deal.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Available Sunday

Valanciunas (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors. The 29-year-old was one of eight players unavailable Friday against the Kings, but he'll join most of his teammates back on the court Sunday. Valanciunas has averaged 18.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 assists over his past five games.
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAMonterey County Herald

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Keys to victory in winner-take-all game

This is what the NBA was hoping for when it debuted the play-in tournament for this pandemic-condensed season. Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and Grizzlies is a primetime event pitting generational star Stephen Curry against next-gen stunner Ja Morant in a winner-take-all duel for the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Portland took another big step toward securing a top-six seed in the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAdarnews.com

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Rudy Gobert wasn't about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first...
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Rudy Gobert Is Running Away with the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award

Whether you judge him with the eye test or the numbers, it's difficult to deny the Defensive Player of the Year case for betting favorite Rudy Gobert, even if Ben Simmons is on his heels and Draymond Green would like an invite to the conversation. Following the Golden State Warriors' upset of Gobert's Utah Jazz on Monday, Green was asked who he thought should be the DPOY. After nonverbally conveying his disgust that anyone else might have a claim, Green suggested the honor should be his.