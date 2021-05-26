To relieve mental stress – explained by Brian C Jensen

People from all walks of life can practice meditation for stress relief. Meditation is as old as the hills and can take many forms which might or might not have spiritual connections but can be helpful in more ways than one if one knows how to practice it, explains Brian C Jensen. You can meditate when your emotional stress brings you down on your knees. Practicing meditation as part of your daily routine can help deal with stress better by building resilience. Meditation can be an instant stress reliever by helping you reverse the body’s response to stress that allows you to relax physically.