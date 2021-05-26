Cancel
Why Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Told Him to Quit Rom-Coms

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
In the early 2000s, Matthew McConaughey became the go-to romantic comedies guy. And as an actor, he absolutely hated it. McConaughey may have been raking in the millions. But he found that he didn’t enjoy the types of movies he starred in. While “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” proved to be a hit, it resulted in him getting type-cast as an actor. As a result, McConaughey decided to quit Hollywood in an effort to put distance between him and the genre.

