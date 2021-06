The global EV charging station industry is projected to be valued at 39.2 (USD billion) by 2027 at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2020 to 2027. The electric vehicle charging station is an infrastructure that is used for recharging the batteries of electric vehicles. With the bolstering sales of electric vehicles worldwide EV manufacturers are increasingly focused on the development of the charging infrastructure to fulfill the operational requirements of electric vehicles. Moreover, with rising consumer demand market players are significantly transforming and developing new technologies in both public and private charging stations. Consumers have more emphasis on fast-charging stations that will save their time and also boost the performance of the battery.