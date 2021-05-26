Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Endangered Species Act Protections Sought for Wolves as Idaho & Montana Plan to Kill Wolf Populations, Pay Contractors to Kill

By Guest Author or Contributor
greyareanews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund, and Sierra Club petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to restore federal protection under the Endangered Species Act to gray wolves, after Idaho and Montana passed legislation aimed at drastically reducing wolf populations in those states.

greyareanews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Fish And Wildlife#Idaho Montana Plan#Senate#House#The Sierra Club#Time#The Us Department#Interior#Center#The Pittman Robertson Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
California Statebiologicaldiversity.org

Southern California Fish Moves Closer to Endangered Species Act Protection

Santa Ana Speckled Dace Imperiled by Dams, Drought, Climate Chaos. LOS ANGELES— In response to a petition by the Center for Biological Diversity, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that the Santa Ana speckled dace, a small minnow native to Southern California streams, may qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
California Statemymotherlode.com

Protection sought for California fish and lizard species

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tiny fish native to Southern California streams and a legless, sand-swimming lizard will be studied to determine whether they qualify for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act, a conservation group said Wednesday. The Center for Biological Diversity said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Montana considers wolf hunting rules amid population decline

HELENA, Mont. — A commission governing wolf hunting in Montana is considering new wolf management rules that would make it easier to hunt wolves in the state. The proposed rules were released this week after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed several laws earlier this year to encourage additional wolf hunting. The...
Washington Stateseattlepi.com

State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A female wolf that had pups earlier this year has been illegally killed in northeast Washington state. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists responded to a report of a dead wolf on May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County. The agency says the female died of a gunshot wound.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Letters: Plan to reduce wolf population is an atrocity

Animal Doctor Michael Fox's column on May 28 informed us that Idaho is proposing a wolf slaughter. They want to reduce their wolf population from 1,500 to 150 by hiring contractors to kill them. This is another example of the callousness of a particular segment of American society today. This...
Washington State610KONA

Stevens County Wolf Killed

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists responded to a report of a dead wolf on May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County…the agency says the female died of a gunshot wound. Biologists believe the wolf that was killed was the breeding female from the Wedge...
Animalsseaturtles.org

Costa Rica Urged to Protect Endangered Shark Species

Contact: Mariano Castro, mcastro@seaturtles.org, +506 8841 7684. Costa Rica Urged to Protect Endangered Shark Species. COSTA RICA—More than 90 global conservation organizations called upon President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica to protect endangered shark species under the Wildlife Conservation Law. Sharks are considered a commercial species in the country, which...
Wildlifefws.gov

Service Proposes Downlisting Smooth Coneflower From Endangered to Threatened Under Endangered Species Act

Following a thorough scientific review, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) is proposing to downlist the smooth coneflower from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). A 4(d) rule that tailors protections while allowing activities that do not hinder its recovery is also being proposed. The proposal represents a significant recovery milestone for the plant following years of ESA-inspired partnerships across its range in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Gov. Brad Little’s view on wolf populations in Idaho

EMMETT, Idaho — When wolves were reintroduced to Idaho in the mid-1990s, no one really knew what would happen next. Now 25 years later, Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to killing 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves. But there is more to the...
AnimalsDouglas Budget

Felicia the grizzly draws a crowd. A long-term solution for keeping her and the public safe is proving elusive.

Seventeen days ago, rangers equipped with rubber bullets, beanbags, paintballs and noisemakers descended upon a popular grizzly’s favorite roadside hangout and created an uproar. The action, intended to keep the bear and the public safe, sparked criticism from wildlife advocates, particularly after officials raised the possibility of euthanizing the bear if hazing did not work.
Nebraska Statecapitalpress.com

Wolves kill more sheep in NE Oregon

MEACHAM, Ore. — Wolves attacked a flock of sheep and its guard dog earlier this month, according to a state investigation. Wolf numbers in the northern Blue Mountains continue to increase, as does the risk to livestock and the dogs that protect and herd them. According to a June 2...
Washington Statethepetitionsite.com

Someone shot and killed the last reproducing female of this infamous wolfpack!

The Wedge Wolfpack was a small but mighty family. This pack of wolves roamed in Washington State, near its border with Canada, and survived against all the odds. They have been murdered by government agencies and poachers, and suffered habitat loss for years, but they have persisted and upheld their iconic role in North America. But in June of 2021, an unknown poacher slaughtered their last remaining mama wolf, the only surviving reproducing female, thus dooming the entire pack to slowly become extinct.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Black Bear Escapes Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park

From the looks of this video black bears and grizzly bears are not friendly with each other and this black bear is lucky. Glacier National Park posted a video on their Facebook of a visitor catching an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear and let's just say grizzly bears aren't friendly just to people, apparently they aren't fans of black bears. Here's the video from Facebook.