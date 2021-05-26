Endangered Species Act Protections Sought for Wolves as Idaho & Montana Plan to Kill Wolf Populations, Pay Contractors to Kill
On May 26, 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund, and Sierra Club petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service to restore federal protection under the Endangered Species Act to gray wolves, after Idaho and Montana passed legislation aimed at drastically reducing wolf populations in those states.greyareanews.com