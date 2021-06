LAWRENCE, Kan. – Nationally ranked non-conference schedules are common for Kansas men’s basketball, and the 2021-22 slate will be no different. The Jayhawks have led the country in strength of schedule in two of the last three seasons and five times overall during Coach Bill Self’s 18 seasons at Kansas. Additionally, KU has placed in the top 10 in strength of schedule 11 times under Self, including top-two rankings in six of the last eight seasons.