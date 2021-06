Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown will retire, effective June 25, the Virginia city said Friday. Brown became Alexandria’s police chief on Jan. 23, 2017. “This has been a difficult decision for me because I am so proud of the many commendable efforts within the Alexandria Police Department at this time,” said Police Chief Michael Brown. “I am making this decision based upon several changing family priorities. It is very important for me to give these priorities the attention they are due.”