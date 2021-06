It’s the big country music festival that is put on by country star Dierks Bentley, and while artists are starting to be announced, not all permits have been granted for this festival to move forward. After the struggles of the past year all country music fans in Colorado have been excited about the Seven Peaks Festival making its return in 2021. But not all of the permits have been secured for the event to take place over Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado.