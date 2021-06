Summertime bass fishing is a boom or bust sport. Long periods of inactivity are interrupted by brief moments of greatness, when it seems nothing can go wrong. The reasons for this are simple. Following the springtime spawn, bass begin to group up and move offshore, where they favor subtle spots that are often overlooked by anglers. In addition, warm water temperatures signal a high metabolism in the fish, allowing them to actively feed at any time of the day or night. It’s easy to miss these opportune times.