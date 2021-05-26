Dunkin's Iced Coffee Day Returns To The Southern Tier

Dunkin' Donuts announced the return of "Iced Coffee Day" to the Southern Tier to benefit the United Health Services(UHS) Foundation. On Wednesday May 26th, both organizations announced that one dollar from each cup of iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin' establishments in the Southern Tier region will directly benefit the UHS Foundation. Those proceeds will go into the Underserved Women's and Children's Fund at UHS that goes on to help their pediatric patients. The fund assists underserved women and children in various ways from providing children with backpacks for school to helping families in need.